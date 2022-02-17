eBay Bike Bargains - Cannondale Edition

This week in our eBay Bike Bargains we are focusing on some really cool, second hand, Cannondale road bikes.

Founded in 1971, Cannondale has become an international favorite by ditching the rule book and inventing some of the most sold bikes to this day. So, why not take a look at some of these awesome bikes in this week's eBay Bike Bargains.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up in this week's eBay bike bargains is this Cannondale Supersix.

The owner has described this bike as being in 'Lovely condition.' and by looking at the photos, his point is proven.

Being a slightly smaller frame, this bike will suit anyone between 5'6'' and 5'11'.

Next up is this Cannondale Supersix Full Carbon Road Bike Sram Force 22 speed with a Mavic Aksium wheelset.

This bike is in 'Very nice condition with only a few small minor chips here and there which are pictured. Small tear in right shifter hood also pictured.'

Third up is this Cannondale Synapse Full Carbon Road Bike which, if you're looking for a light road bike without breaking the bank, could be a great option for you.

Featuring a Shimano 105 groupset and RS500 Wheelset.

Lastly in this week's eBay Bike Bargains another Cannondale Synapse road bike.

Complete with Shimano Ultegra groupset & Fulcrum zero racing wheels. I have replaced the brake cables, gear cables, brake pads, bottom bracket, chain, wheelset is brand new & finished with fresh gel bar tape.

