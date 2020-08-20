eBay Bike Bargains from Cannondale, Bowman, Genesis and Ridley

It’s been a little while since we’ve had a look on eBay for some bike bargains so we’ve done a big search and it seems that we’ve been missing out. There are loads of deals around as people look to upgrade. If you’re after a bargain, here are four lovely bikes that we found.

This Cannondale CAAD12 is a great example of a bike that has been upgraded heavily and looked after properly.

The excellent frameset gets an Ultegra R8000 groupset for slick shifting.

Hunt’s 36 Carbon Wide wheelset is a brilliant choice for this bike, combining low weight for climbing with aero on the flats.

One brand that we don’t see too much on eBay is Bowman. The frameset builders make some truly beautiful frames and their Palace 3 frame is properly fast too.

This one was built up with a very fancy Campagnolo Record groupset and is nearly new having been ridden under 7 miles.

One of the most popular bikes with the road.cc readers is the Croix de Fer. it offers a fun ride, loads of comfort on long rides, and those all-important mudguard eyelets that we Brits love so much.

While it was designed as a road bike, it is equally at home on gravel roads, so if you want to add a little spice into your road rides, then this is an excellent bike to do just that.

The bike comes with a Shimano Sora groupset, TRP disc brakes and Clement tyres.

From one of the best general riding bikes on the market to one of the fastest race bikes.

Ridley’s Noah Fast has been used to win sprint finishes at the Tour de France and we see loads of these in local races.

This one comes with the excellent Sram Red 22 groupset and a Zipp 404 wheelset for a super speedy build.