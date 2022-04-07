eBay Bike Bargains - Aero Road Bikes from Giant, Specialized and Bianchi
This week on our eBay Bike Bargains, we are checking out some aero road bikes from Giant, Specialized and Bianchi.
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Specialized S Works Venge Dura Ace 9000 - £2995
First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Specialized S Works Venge Dura Ace 9000 Carbon Aero 52cm with a set of Dura Ace Carbon Wheels fitted.
Key Features:
- Shimano Dura Ace 9000 2X11 speed groupset
- Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Carbon Clincher wheelset
- Easton EC90 Aero Carbon handlebars
- Venge specific Carbon Seatpost
- San Marco Shortfit Dynamic saddle
Buy Now: Specialized S Works Venge Dura Ace 9000 - £2995 (With upgrades valued just under £7500 when new)
Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 aero road bike with Ultegra Di2 - £2200
Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 built with an Ultegra Di2!
Key Features:
- Giant Contact SL
- Shimano Ultegra 22 speed Shifters
- Shimano Ultegra 11x28 Cassette
- Giant SLR 1 Carbon Aero Wheel System
- Giant P-SL1 Tyers
Buy Now: Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 aero road bike with Ultegra Di2 - £2200 (Bike only £2600 new)
Bianchi Aria Aero 105 Disc Carbon Road Bike - £3900
Next is this super aero Bianchi Aria Aero 105 Disc Carbon Road Bike.
Key Features:
- Shimano Ultegra Di2 11 Speed - £1400
- Fizik Antares R1 regular carbon seat - £130
- Vision TLR DB SC 55 Carbon Wheels - £1000
- Fi’zik Cryano 00 Carbon bars - £130
- Fi’zik Cryano Carbon Stem
Buy now: Bianchi Aria Aero 105 Disc Carbon Road Bike - £3900
Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 - £4800
Last up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Specialized S-works Tarmac SL6 with lots of upgrades and loads of money off!
Key Features:
- Ultegra Di2 rim brake groupset
- New KMC X11 SL chain, nearly new cassette
- Roval CLX 50 wheelset
- S-Works turbo 28C tubeless tyres
- S-Works power arc carbon saddle
Buy Now: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 - £4800 (Full Build worth over £8000)
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.