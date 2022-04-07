eBay Bike Bargains - Aero Road Bikes from Giant, Specialized and Bianchi

This week on our eBay Bike Bargains, we are checking out some aero road bikes from Giant, Specialized and Bianchi.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Specialized S Works Venge Dura Ace 9000 Carbon Aero 52cm with a set of Dura Ace Carbon Wheels fitted.

Key Features:

Shimano Dura Ace 9000 2X11 speed groupset

Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Carbon Clincher wheelset

Easton EC90 Aero Carbon handlebars

Venge specific Carbon Seatpost

San Marco Shortfit Dynamic saddle

Buy Now: Specialized S Works Venge Dura Ace 9000 - £2995 (With upgrades valued just under £7500 when new)

Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 built with an Ultegra Di2!

Key Features:

Giant Contact SL

Shimano Ultegra 22 speed Shifters

Shimano Ultegra 11x28 Cassette

Giant SLR 1 Carbon Aero Wheel System

Giant P-SL1 Tyers

Buy Now: Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 aero road bike with Ultegra Di2 - £2200 (Bike only £2600 new)

Next is this super aero Bianchi Aria Aero 105 Disc Carbon Road Bike.

Key Features:

Shimano Ultegra Di2 11 Speed - £1400

Fizik Antares R1 regular carbon seat - £130

Vision TLR DB SC 55 Carbon Wheels - £1000

Fi’zik Cryano 00 Carbon bars - £130

Fi’zik Cryano Carbon Stem

Buy now: Bianchi Aria Aero 105 Disc Carbon Road Bike - £3900

Last up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Specialized S-works Tarmac SL6 with lots of upgrades and loads of money off!

Key Features:

Ultegra Di2 rim brake groupset

New KMC X11 SL chain, nearly new cassette

Roval CLX 50 wheelset

S-Works turbo 28C tubeless tyres

S-Works power arc carbon saddle

Buy Now: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 - £4800 (Full Build worth over £8000)