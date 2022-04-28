eBay Bike Bargains - Aero Road Bikes

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains, we look at some awesome, aero road bikes you could get for cheap over on eBay!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8.0 road bike that well and truly screams speed.

Key Features:

Only 7.2kg in weight

Canyon F30 CF SLX Carbon Fork

Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-speed, 11-28T

Shimano Ultegra R8010 Breaks

Reynolds Strike Wheelset

Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced PRO 1 that has been upgraded to have a full Ultegra R8000 groupset.

Key Features:

Full Ultegra R8000 groupset

New full service

Schwalbe TLE tyres

Weight - 8kg

Next up is this S Works Venge with a dura-ace di2 roval wheelset!

Key Features:

Sworks fact 11r carbon frame

Roval 60 rapide clx wheels

Dura ace 9000 di2 groupset

Sworks aerofly carbon bars

Continental gator hardshell tyres

Last is this 2018 Bianchi Infinito CV racing bike which is in excellent condition!

Key Features: