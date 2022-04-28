eBay Bike Bargains - Aero Road Bikes
In this week's eBay Bike Bargains, we look at some awesome, aero road bikes you could get for cheap over on eBay!
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8.0 Road Bike - £2200.00
First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8.0 road bike that well and truly screams speed.
Key Features:
- Only 7.2kg in weight
- Canyon F30 CF SLX Carbon Fork
- Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-speed, 11-28T
- Shimano Ultegra R8010 Breaks
- Reynolds Strike Wheelset
Giant Propel Advanced PRO 1 - £1200.00
Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced PRO 1 that has been upgraded to have a full Ultegra R8000 groupset.
Key Features:
- Full Ultegra R8000 groupset
- New full service
- Schwalbe TLE tyres
- Weight - 8kg
S Works Venge - £2900.00
Next up is this S Works Venge with a dura-ace di2 roval wheelset!
Key Features:
- Sworks fact 11r carbon frame
- Roval 60 rapide clx wheels
- Dura ace 9000 di2 groupset
- Sworks aerofly carbon bars
- Continental gator hardshell tyres
Bianchi Infinito CV racing bike - £1700.00
Last is this 2018 Bianchi Infinito CV racing bike which is in excellent condition!
Key Features:
- 105 Shimano groupset
- Fulcrum wheels
- Continental Grand Prix 28mm tyres
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.