eBay Bike Bargains - Adventure bikes from Kona, Boardman, and Genesis. 

This week we are looking at some adventure bikes from Kona, Boardman, and Genesis.

Adventure bikes are a great option if you love having the dropped handlebars but want the versitility of a mountain bike.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

Kona Jake the Snake, cyclocross, gravel, adventure bike. Shimano 105. Size is 61cm frame. I’m 6ft 2 and fits great. Guessing it would be good for a couple of inches on either side of this.

Fantastic condition. Bought in 2016 as a commuter but never really got into cycling to work. Done about 500 miles recently on-road wheels and have been great.

Parts are 105 shifters and gear parts, Hayes cx calipers with 160mm discs. Alexis rims, cx tires (hardly used). FSA crank. Alloy frame with carbon kona fork. Rides lovely. The stem is 110mm With 44cm 31.8 dia bars. Kona wtb saddle. Bottle cage included.

Great bike and a base for any good versatile all-round bike for the road, adventure, or gravel with the tyre change. Only one chip at the top of the rear stays. Get spare caliper pads that will be included in the sale.

Pedals not included, left them on at the point of photos.

BUY NOW FOR £975.00

Bought May 2019 and have barely ridden in the last 12 months. Comes set up tubeless with almost new Panaracer GravelKing SKs 700x35c (does not come with the Schwalbe G-One Allround tires that came with it as they did not have sufficient puncture protection).

Comes with flat pedals (Alpkit's LoveMud Torque - now Sonder Torque).

Does not include the SRAM Garmin mount in the picture but does come with the 2 bottle cages that you see.

BUY NOW FOR £700.00

Adventure Road Bike tourer gravel bike - you can customise these almost any which way you want = skinny the tyres and race it, slick it up for commute or gravel tyres for trails and byways. This has been an awesome bike, riden mostly by my wife but enjoyed by me too - Im 6ft she is 5 10. Fits inside leg of 30-35 inch no problem. Only for sale as we are no longer needing a bike for commute and we are toying with another MTB....or ebike. Too many toys ...the cellar is full so it has to go. Comes with the mud guards, easy to take off tho = looks way cooler without, but you will get wetter !

725 chrome molly steel frame - awesome responsive ride. A few scuffs touchable with a nail varnish easily - i havent done this so you know where they are. needs new bungs on handle bar wrap, and a service as no longer indexing on gears ~~(top front ring). £35 in a good bike shop will fix both. Saddle is a really comfy vented gel upgrade. These are so good look how much more they go for on ebay - and try and find one in stock anywhere new....This has been used but not abused and not ridden daily - no real signs of wear on anything - except few paint scuffs - same chain still.

BUY NOW FOR £975.00