eBay Bike Bargains - Adventure bikes from Genesis, Salsa Warroad, Enigma and Voodoo

Sometimes when looking for deals to share, eBay brings some amazing bikes to the table. This week we are looking at some awesome, second-hand adventure from eBay.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

This Genesis Equilibrium Titanium GRX800 is in good, clean condition with two minor dints of the rims, which don’t affect them.

Fitted with a Shimano 11 speed groupset including GRX800 chainset, front and rear mechs, and Disc brakesGrail Notubes ZTR rims on Hope hubs.

£1290.00

The Salsa Warroad All Road Endurance Carbon enables you to take on any road you want. The 650b x 47mm tyres and Shimano 105 groupset make all-day efforts a breeze, and the multitude of mounts for bottles and accessories ensure you’re equipped for whatever you encounter along the way.

Vibration Reduction System has specially shaped seatstays with a tall, thin, vertically oriented profile that promotes vertical compliance by allowing the seatstays to flex outwards on impacts.

The horizontally oriented chainstays work to resist torque and maintain a laterally stiff rear end. The seatstays and chainstays lack bridges, furthering the full length of the stays to contribute to flexibility. And a rear thru-axle delivers precise tracking while allowing the seatstays to provide that incredible compliance

£1800.00

The Enigma Escape is our new titanium adventure & gravel bike and the name says it all. Escape from the confines of tarmac, Escape from the rat-race on your daily commute, Escape from traditional road or mountain biking on a bike that will take you anywhere.

Handcrafted to perfection and with amazing versatility, Escape is a true Enigma – wonderful to ride and beautiful in its construction and detail.

£2400.00

This super cool Voodoo Limba Cyclocross CX is a great bike at the lower end of the budget.

Being made from scandium Carbon, it is super light. Making it a great bike for those off-road, uphill stints.

£700.00