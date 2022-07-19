E-bike eBay Bike Bargains

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - 16:10
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we have some awesome e-bikes you should definitely check out!

Haibike E-Mountain Bike - £1695

First up we have this Haibike e mountain bike!

Key features:

  • 120 mm Suntour Fork
  • Renthal Carbon handlebar
  • HZN short stem
  • Ergon Grips
  • KS dropper lever
Haibike ebike.jpeg

2021 Giant Fathom E XL Electric Mountain Bike - £1900

Next up we have this Giant Fathom!

Key features:

  • Less than a year old so the warranty is still active
  • The bike has only covered 40 miles
  • DMR V8 metal pedals
  • Owners manuals, charger, 2 keys and receipts included
Giant ebike.jpeg

eBike Super73 ZG Electric Bike - £1000

Next up is this awesome eBike Super73 ZG!

Key features:

  • eBike Super73 ZG Electric Bike
  • 20x4 Fat Tyres
  • 250W
  • Jet Black
eBike .jpeg

Ebike E-Citybike Bicycle - £1195

Last is this E-City bike perfect for commuting!

Key features:

  • Aluminium Alloy frame
  • Mechanical Disc breaks
  • Aluminium Alloy Crown Suspension fork
  • Microshift 27 Speed Shifters
  • Aluminium alloy for MTB pedals
e City Bikes.png
 

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.