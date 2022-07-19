E-bike eBay Bike Bargains
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - 16:10
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we have some awesome e-bikes you should definitely check out!
Haibike E-Mountain Bike - £1695
First up we have this Haibike e mountain bike!
Key features:
- 120 mm Suntour Fork
- Renthal Carbon handlebar
- HZN short stem
- Ergon Grips
- KS dropper lever
2021 Giant Fathom E XL Electric Mountain Bike - £1900
Next up we have this Giant Fathom!
Key features:
- Less than a year old so the warranty is still active
- The bike has only covered 40 miles
- DMR V8 metal pedals
- Owners manuals, charger, 2 keys and receipts included
eBike Super73 ZG Electric Bike - £1000
Next up is this awesome eBike Super73 ZG!
Key features:
- eBike Super73 ZG Electric Bike
- 20x4 Fat Tyres
- 250W
- Jet Black
Ebike E-Citybike Bicycle - £1195
Last is this E-City bike perfect for commuting!
Key features:
- Aluminium Alloy frame
- Mechanical Disc breaks
- Aluminium Alloy Crown Suspension fork
- Microshift 27 Speed Shifters
- Aluminium alloy for MTB pedals
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.