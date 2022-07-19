E-bike eBay Bike Bargains

This week on eBay Bike Bargains we have some awesome e-bikes you should definitely check out!

First up we have this Haibike e mountain bike!

Key features:

120 mm Suntour Fork

Renthal Carbon handlebar

HZN short stem

Ergon Grips

KS dropper lever

Next up we have this Giant Fathom!

Key features:

Less than a year old so the warranty is still active

The bike has only covered 40 miles

DMR V8 metal pedals

Owners manuals, charger, 2 keys and receipts included

Next up is this awesome eBike Super73 ZG!

Key features:

eBike Super73 ZG Electric Bike

20x4 Fat Tyres

250W

Jet Black

Last is this E-City bike perfect for commuting!

Key features: