Decathlon Takeover - Bikes, Clothing, Helmets

If you’re looking for great value, then sports retail giant Decathlon is a great place to head for everything cycling-related.

Their range is huge, with something to suit every budget. Their Van Rysel bikes have won road.cc's Bike of the Year award several times and their clothing regularly scores highly in reviews.

They’ve brought a great collection of deals on some of this brilliant kit and we kick things off with a tasty bike deal.

VanRysel RR 920 AF Road Bike £1119.99 buy now

This aluminium race bike is a great choice for tackling tough sportives, the weekend group ride, and it’ll even do a spot of racing if you fancy a bit of competition.

The aluminium frame comes with a carbon fork to aid front end stiffness and provide extra comfort.

The choice of an Ultegra R8000 groupset is a very good one in our eyes. This groupset provides slick shifting and very good braking while still being reliable, easy to tune and relatively cheap to replace.

Wheels come from Mavic while the finishing kit is a mix of VanRysel and Fizik.

Triban 500 Women’s Road Cycling Jacket - Pink £24.99 buy now

This lightweight and bright cycling jacket has loads of great features that we really like the look of.

Having a jacket that is lightweight, breathable and insulating is a combination that won’t leave you feeling weighed down and overheating as soon as the road goes up.

We really like the soft, quilted liner that is combined with a water-repellant fabric on the back of the jersey to deal with rain and road spray from your rear wheel.

This pink version is also great for standing out on a murky winter day.

VanRysel RR 900 Ultralight Cycling Jacket - Black £24.99 buy now

Having an ultralightweight, stowable rain shell is a very sensible idea if you ride in the UK.

This jacket is made using a tin waterproof material and features taped seams.

To help prevent too much overheating, there are ventilation openings at the back and under the arms.

The compact design means that this is easy to pop in your pocket, rucksack, or pannier bag, ready for when the heavens open.

VanRysel Cold Weather Racer Jacket - Yellow £29.99 buy now

Some weather simply requires a properly warm jacket. For those days, you don’t want to be getting chilly on the bike as it’s near impossible to get warm again.

Keeping your top-half warm is also the best way to keep your extremities warm so getting this right is very important.

This Cold Weather jacket is not only very warm, it’s also very bright to help you be seen on low-light days.

VanRysel Racer Helmet - Blue £29.99 buy now

If you’re looking for a new road helmet then This VanRysel Racer lid is a great combination of price, performance and comfort.

With large front vents, the helmet allows for lots of air to flow over the head keeping you cool.

This deep navy blue will also pair well with loads of kit.

B’Twin Essential Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - White £1.99 buy now

Yep, you read that correctly, a cycling jersey for just £1.99.

While this might not be the most aero jersey you’ve ever won, if you’re looking for something simple to cycle in then this is a great pick.

The jersey features a breathable material, 1/4 length zip and two rear pockets for storing snacks and other ride essentials.

Triban RC 100 Warm Cycling Jacket - Orange £19.99 buy now

This simple winter jacket offers loads of warmth in a great colour for winter riding.

The Triban RC 100 Warm jacket features 3 layers with a wind-resistant outer, membrane middle for trapping air, and a thermal inner layer that is also soft against the skin.

VanRysel AeroFit 900 Road Helmet - Pink £29.99 buy now

This lightweight road helmet offers loads of ventilation from the huge frontal ports.

An adjustable chin strap and dial closure system at the back ensure a comfortable fit.

Triban 500 Women’s Road Cycling Jacket - Blue £29.99 buy now

This lightweight jacket also comes in this subtle deep blue colour if bright colours aren’t to your taste.

The discount isn’t as big, but the price is still excellent.