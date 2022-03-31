DealClincher Friday Roundup - 1st April 2022

A quick recap on all the amazing deals we have seen this week here on DealClincher!

This week on DealClincher we have seen some awesome deals ranging from road bikes to wheelsets and even a Merlin Takeover to top it off today where you can get some huge savings on a wide range of awesome products.

Monday:

Control your body temperature this summer with this super stylish Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21!

Featuring CFD to analyse wake-flow, the Aero Race 6.0 Jersey will fit you even better when you're in an aggressive riding position while seam placement has been optimised to minimise drag. Optimally between the speeds of speeds of between 30 and 55 km/h.

Now, not only is this jersey amazing for aero efficiency, it is also manufactured with a 3D mesh back maximum for breathability.

Tuesday:

Stay motivated with some of your favorite tunes using these noise-canceling Apple AirPods Pro!

When it comes to training, motivation is key to helping you reach your goals. Music has the ability to distract people from pain and fatigue, it elevates mood and may even promote metabolic efficiency.

Thanks to the active noise cancellation, these AirPods block out outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music.

However, they also feature a transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you so you can stay safe when training outdoors.

Wednesday:

Clock up those summer miles with this Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 Wheelset with 54% off!

Featuring two full carbon fibre rims, this wheelset is designed for unequalled performance and reliability.

With the 50mm high profile combined with Rim Dynamic Balance (RDB) exclusive technology, this wheelset ensures perfect balance even at high speeds.

The Bora One 50 Disc brake is the perfect solution for cyclists searching for deep profiles capable of offering significant aerodynamic advantages while remaining lightweight and reactive for the steepest climbs.

Thursday:

Ride in comfort with this Vitus Zenium CRS Di2 Road Bike (Ultegra Di2 - 2021) currently with 20% off!

The Zenium CRS Di2 is the perfect combination of comfort and performance for a great all-around riding experience.

The compact geometry and lean dropped seatstays increase comfort and give a balanced ride.

Featuring a UD carbon fork with a tapered steerer for steering precision and inspiring handling, balancing confidence and control.

Friday:

Today we have yet again, another amazing Merlin Takeover!

In this week's Merlin Takeover, we have some huge savings on a wide array of products ranging from frames to garms.

What to expect over the weekend:

