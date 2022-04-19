Deal of the Day: 50% off these Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts - SS21

Ride in more comfort for longer with these Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts - SS21. Currently with a generous £90 off!

50% off these Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts £90.00

The Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts have many features that make them perfect for Gran Fondos and endurance riding.

Made from AeroFlow Compress fabric, these bib shorts not only provide enhanced muscle support but also improve circulation. This is important as it will help you train stronger and for longer.

Featuring flat-lock seams on the back of the leg maximise aerodynamics so you can fly past your opponents with ease.

There's nothing worse than riding in sweaty garments. The perforated top layer of foam helps aid moisture management so you don't get too sweaty when the temperature rises.

Furthermore, the lightweight bib straps enhance comfort without adding any unwanted fabric. Also features a radio pocket for your phone, keys or a snack.

The BodyFit Pro seat pad means you can spend more time in the saddle. Perfect for those longer sessions.

Reflective detailing allows you to be seen when the lights go down. Thus, keeping you safer on the roads.