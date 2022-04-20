Deal of the Day: 50% off this LifeLine Rocker Plate
Make your indoor training more dynamic, realistic and enjoyable with this LifeLine Rocker Plate with a huge 50% off!
If your indoor training feels a bit static, this LifeLine Rocker Plate is a great option for you. Making hill climbs more realistic and corners more enjoyable.
With up to 13 degrees of rocking range, cornering from your living room has never felt more realistic.
The LifeLine Rocker Plate is compatible with most industry-standard trainers including but not limited to:
Lifeline TT-01 & TT-02, Tacx Neo, Tacx Flux, Tacx Booster, Tacx Satori, Wahoo Kickr, Wahoo Snap, Xplova Noza S, Elite Crono Fluid, Elite Turbo Muin, Elite Qubo Digital.
One misperception about indoor training is that it's mainly a winter hobby. However, it can also save you on some of those super warm days during the summer when training in the sun could have some negative effects.
