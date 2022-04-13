Deal of the Day: 30% off this epic Ghost Square urban bike!

If you're in the market for a new bike, perfect for daily commutes, inner-city errands, weekend countryside adventures and bikepacking getaways, this brand new Ghost Square Cross Essential AL U Urban Bike (2022) is a great option for you!

Ghost has engineered the Square Cross Essential AL U urban bike with an alloy frame to keep the weight down as well as ensure a reliable sturdy frame.

The 65mm-travel RockShox Paragon suspension fork allows you to roll over bumps, cobbles and even stairs without leaving a place of comfort. This is a huge feature that makes this bike extremely versatile as you can take it almost anywhere and still enjoy you ride.

Featuring a SRAM SX Eagle 1x12-Speed groupset and a wide-ranging 11-50T cassette provides you with a wide range of gears so you can climb up those steep hills with ease. Also making it perfect for mounting some extra gear on without feeling the weight.

The Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes are highly reliable and are perfect for allowing you to break with confidence over a wide range of terrains.

Coming in at a weight of 13.5kg, this bike isn't the lightest bike. However, when you have such a wide range of gears, amazing breaks and no intention of racing it, this isn't an issue at all.

Ghost has made a great bike here for such a low cost and with this deal where you can save £285, it is definitely worth a look.