Looking to capture your cycling adventures with ease? Well, the Insta360 GO 2 Bike Kit is a great option for you. Not only is it easy to use but it also comes with a series of mounts that allow you to get creative with your shots.

Deal of the Day: £52 off this Insta360 GO 2 Bike Kit £293.00 SAVE £52 NOW

The Insta360 GO 2 is around 6x lighter than your old action camera thanks to its size. However, it has the same 1/2.3" sensor and has 1440p shooting capabilities.

FlowState Stabilization allows you to keep your shot and horizon completely stable. This means you can ride over various different terrains without having to worry about how shakey your footage is going to be.

The mounts included in this bundle means you can get super creative with your shots. For example, the magnet pendant allows you to wear the pendant under your shirt and magnetically connect it to your chest. Furthermore, the mount adaptor bundle comes with options for a variety of mounts for your bike which are super sturdy and reliable.

Now, if you're worried about riding in the rain with your new camera, don't. The Insta360 GO 2 is waterproof up to 13ft which is more than enough to ride in the rain or even jump in a swimming pool with it as shown in our video review linked below.

Video review: Is the Insta360 Go 2 a good camera for cycling?

The compatibility with your other devices also makes this camera more exciting to use with its live preview feature on the app which allows you to adjust recording settings on the move. These video settings include normal 1440p recording, timelapse, timeshift and slow-motion.

When it comes to exporting your videos, you can export them in a variety of aspect ratios to fit your feeds. Such as, 1:1, 16:9 and 9:16.

The Insta360 GO 2’s charge case does way more than you’d think. It’s a case, charger, controller and tripod all in one.