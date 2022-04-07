Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 8th April 2022

This week on Deal Clincher we have seen some awesome deals. Save money now!

Monday:

On Monday we had had this 2021 21% off Vitus E Substance Carbon E Adventure Bike with 21% off!

The E-Substance Carbon is built around a lightweight and versatile UD Carbon frame, with an integrated electric drive system from Fazua.

Based on the award-winning Substance, the addition of mid-position motor results in a bike that handles every bit as well as a traditional adventure gravel bike, but with the added benefit of a little assistance.

Alongside the drive system is an SRAM Apex 1x11 speed hydraulic disc groupset with an FSA Chainset that features 'go-anywhere' gearing. WTB Venture TCS tubeless tyres come fitted to a gravel-specific set of Prime Kanza 650b wheels.

21% off Vitus E Substance Carbon E Adventure Bike (Fazua - 2021) £2999.99 BUY NOW AT 21% OFF

Tuesday:

On Tuesday there was a huge 48% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer!

The Elite Direto truly brings the feeling of training outdoors inside.

The innovative wireless technology gives you an immersive and innovative workout from the comfort of your own home. Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C connectivity let the trainer transmit your workout information direct to your smartphone or tablet, while apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and My E-Training drop you right into virtual rides for a truly immersive experience.

41% off Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer £699.99 SAVE 41% NOW

Wednesday:

Keeping the discounts at around half price, Wednesday there was 50% off Kask Mojito X Road Helmet!

Kask’s patented In-Moulding system is manufactured using high heat and pressure to be extra durable without adding any extra, unwanted weight. This system provides extremely high levels of impact-absorption should you take a fall.

Coming with a huge twenty-six air vents, the Kask Mojito X Road Helmet allows for supreme airflow and it’s all rounded out with reflective elements are perfect for rides starting and finishing after dark.

50% off Kask Mojito X Road Helmet £59.50 buy now at 50% off

Thursday:

Thursday we had this SRAM Rival 1 GXP Chainset (X-SYNC) with 31% off!

Being made out of aluminum, this chainset is super durable and perfect for a gravel bike build with a 1x11 speed drivetrain.

Featuring a sharp, narrow tooth profile and rounded chamfer edges is perfect for your gravel or cyclocross bike as the teeth rip through that mud and prevent any stubborn build-ups.

This chainset is extremely versatile and offers a high level of performance across a wide range of cycling styles.

Up to 31% off SRAM Rival 1 GXP Chainset (X-SYNC) £144.00 BUY NOW AT 31% OFF

Friday:

On Friday we had our eBay Bike Bargains where we looked at aero road bikes from Giant, Specialized and Bianchi!

eBay Bike Bargains - Aero Road Bikes BROWSE NOW

What to expect over the weekend:

58% off De Rosa Protos Carbon Frameset! £1499.00 SAVE 58% NOW