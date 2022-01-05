Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 7th January 2022
What a great start to 2022 here on Deal Clincher! We have seen a bit of everything this week alongside an awesome Eovolt and Limar Takeover!
On Monday we saw this smashing Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Watch with a sizable discount of 26%!
On Tuesday we had this Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset (10 Speed) with 33% off for those looking to upgrade their full groupset.
On Wednesday we had a magnificent takeover from Eovolt and Limar showcasing a wide range of Limar helmets and a beautiful folding electric bike.
On Thursday there was 24% off Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike!
On Friday we again see some great eBay Bike Bargains. This week we focused on a lovely range of carbon road bikes form Cannondale, Orbea, Ridley and Vitus.
Over the weekend we have this amazing deal with 13% off Merlin Malt G2X GRX Gravel Bike - 2022!
