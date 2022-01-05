Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 7th January 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 - 17:20
dealclincher

What a great start to 2022 here on Deal Clincher! We have seen a bit of everything this week alongside an awesome Eovolt and Limar Takeover!

On Monday we saw this smashing Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Watch with a sizable discount of 26%!

26% off Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Watch
£219.99
SAVE 26%
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Tuesday we had this Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset (10 Speed) with 33% off for those looking to upgrade their full groupset.

33% off Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset (10 Speed)
£349.99
save 33%
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Wednesday we had a magnificent takeover from Eovolt and Limar showcasing a wide range of Limar helmets and a beautiful folding electric bike.

Eovolt & Limar Takeover
view takeover now
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Thursday there was 24% off Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike!

24% off Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike
£899.99
BUY NOW AT 24% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Friday we again see some great eBay Bike Bargains. This week we focused on a lovely range of carbon road bikes form Cannondale, Orbea, Ridley and Vitus.

eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Cannondale, Orbea, Ridley and Vitus.
View Deals
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

Over the weekend we have this amazing deal with 13% off Merlin Malt G2X GRX Gravel Bike - 2022!

13% off Merlin Malt G2X GRX Gravel Bike - 2022
£1299.00
BUY NOW AT 13% off
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

 

 

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.