Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 4th March 2022

This week on DealClincher we have had some awesome deals on a range of products as well as an amazing Merlin Takeover today!

Monday

Kicking this week off, on Monday we had a huge 51% off these Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes.

The Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes are extremely tough, light, comfortable and versatile, ensuring they deliver a winning all-terrain performance.

Featuring an adaptive fit, trail protective materials, and pronounced rubber treads for extra off-road grip.

51% off Fizik X5 Terra Mountain Bike Shoes £79.00 BUY NOW AT 51% OFF

Tuesday

On Tuesday we had 48% off these Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 Disc Brake Wheelset. Fully equipped for the demands of modern road cycling.

All set for clocking up the miles on your road bike, this tubular wheelset features two full carbon fibre rims for unequalled performance and reliability.

48% off Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 Disc Brake Wheelset £1299.99 BUY NOW AT 48% OFF

Wednesday

Wednesday we had this beautiful Rondo Mutt ST Bike (2022) with 18% off!

Perfect for commuting and adventure rides, The Rondo Mutt ST Bike features a stylish and strong steel frame with an adjustable geometry TwinTip carbon fork. Plus, it's equipped with a Shimano 105 R7000 2x11-speed groupset and hydraulic disc brakes.

18% off Rondo Mutt ST Bike (2022) £2200.00 BUY NOW AT 18% OFF

Thursday

On Thursday we stayed hydrated with this Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack with 43% off!

Although carrying water bottles when your out on an adventure is an easy way to stay hydrated, it can take up extra space on your frame. With this Camelbak Skyline, you can quench your thirst anytime during your ride without having to reach down and unhook a bottle.

43% off Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack £64.99 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

Friday

Today we have an awesome Merlin Takeover for you to check out with huge savings on a wide range of products.

In this week's Merlin Takeover, we have some huge savings on a wide array of products ranging from some super stylish Castelli garments to some Sram levers.

Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range products BROWSE NOW

What to expect over the weekend:

Saturday

On Saturday we have 48% off this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer.

Train harder within the comfort of your own home using this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer which has 48% off!

48% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer £399.99 BUY NOW AT 48% OFF

Sunday

On Sunday you can save £191.01 on these Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset.

If you're looking for a great pair of carbon wheels that offer speed, durability, and low weight, the Zipp 303 S wheels could be a great choice. Due to their ability to balance low cost with high performance, Zipp 303 S wheels are extraordinarily versatile and well suited to training and racing in a range of conditions.