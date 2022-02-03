Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 4th February 2022

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - 15:53
dealclincher

This week on Deal Clincher, we have some awesome deals where there is at least 40% off or over!

As mentioned above, kicking the week off was this outstanding deal on this Prorace Hauser Disc 105 CDR Road Bike with a jaw-dropping 45% off!

45% off Prorace Hauser Disc 105 CDR Road Bike
£1899.00
On Tuesday we had these Rockshox RS-1 ACS Solo Air Forks - 29" with a whopping 71% off!

71% off Rockshox RS-1 ACS Solo Air Forks - 29"
£525.00
Moving onto Wednesday where we had this amazing deal from Tredz where you could save 50% off selected jackets!

50% off selected jackets with code: JACKET50
Thursday we saw this Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Road Wheelset with 44% off! Why not be more aerodynamic with that kind of money off!

44% off Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset
£999.00
On Friday, Merlin pulled through with another amazing takeover where you could get extra savings on a huge range of magnificent products. 

Merlin Takeover
What to expect over the weekend: 

On Saturday in true DealClincher fashion, we have this week's eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on adventure bikes from Kona, Boardman, and Genesis.  

eBay Bike Bargains - Adventure bikes from Kona, Boardman, and Genesis.
And on Sunday we have this awesome deal where you can save 47% on this very sleek 3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike.

47% off 3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike
£4750.00
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.