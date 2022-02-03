Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 4th February 2022
This week on Deal Clincher, we have some awesome deals where there is at least 40% off or over!
As mentioned above, kicking the week off was this outstanding deal on this Prorace Hauser Disc 105 CDR Road Bike with a jaw-dropping 45% off!
On Tuesday we had these Rockshox RS-1 ACS Solo Air Forks - 29" with a whopping 71% off!
Moving onto Wednesday where we had this amazing deal from Tredz where you could save 50% off selected jackets!
Thursday we saw this Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Road Wheelset with 44% off! Why not be more aerodynamic with that kind of money off!
On Friday, Merlin pulled through with another amazing takeover where you could get extra savings on a huge range of magnificent products.
What to expect over the weekend:
On Saturday in true DealClincher fashion, we have this week's eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on adventure bikes from Kona, Boardman, and Genesis.
And on Sunday we have this awesome deal where you can save 47% on this very sleek 3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike.
