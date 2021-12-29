Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 31st December 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 - 19:29
dealclincher

This week we have seen some awesome deals on DealClincher. We have seen some big discounts and also some huge January sales.

On Monday we saw this huge sale over at My Protein where you could save up to 60% on all products when using the code: XMAS

Up to 60% off all products in My Protein's massive Christmas Sale
save up to 60%
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Tuesday we saw this awesome Wahoo KICKR Smart Turbo Trainer with 15% off

15% off Wahoo KICKR Smart Turbo Trainer
£849.99
Save 15%
Bringing us onto Wednesday where we saw these dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights with a generous 28% off.

28% off dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights
£49.99
save 28%
On Thursday we found this Garmin Edge 830 and Varia RTL 515 Bundle with 19% off bringing the price down to just £419.99

19% off Garmin Edge 830 and Varia RTL 515 Bundle
£419.99
save 19%
Earlier today we saw yet again some amazing deals from eBay. This week we were focusing on adventure bikes. 

eBay Bike Bargains - Adventure bikes from Genesis, Salsa Warroad, Enigma and Voodoo
ebay bike bargains
Over the weekend we will be looking at some more January sales with Tredz Cycles' biggest January sale ever. 

Tredz Cycles' biggest January sale ever!
Save up to 50%
Moving onto Sunday where we have a look at some of Wiggle's running footwear with up to 50% off! 

Up to 50% off running footwear in Wiggles huge end of year sale!
Save up to 50%
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.