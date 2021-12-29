Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 31st December 2021
This week we have seen some awesome deals on DealClincher. We have seen some big discounts and also some huge January sales.
On Monday we saw this huge sale over at My Protein where you could save up to 60% on all products when using the code: XMAS
On Tuesday we saw this awesome Wahoo KICKR Smart Turbo Trainer with 15% off
Bringing us onto Wednesday where we saw these dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights with a generous 28% off.
On Thursday we found this Garmin Edge 830 and Varia RTL 515 Bundle with 19% off bringing the price down to just £419.99
Earlier today we saw yet again some amazing deals from eBay. This week we were focusing on adventure bikes.
Over the weekend we will be looking at some more January sales with Tredz Cycles' biggest January sale ever.
Moving onto Sunday where we have a look at some of Wiggle's running footwear with up to 50% off!
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.