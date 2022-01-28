Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 28th January 2022

In the last Deal Clincher Friday Roundup this January, we see some awesome deals from fixed-speed bikes to some whopping deals on Castelli garments.

On Monday we had this Rondo Ruut ST 1 Gravel Bike (2021) with 23% off!

The Rondo Ruut ST 1 is super agile, versatile, and stylish. Perfect for inner-city errands and epic backpacking adventures.

23% off Rondo Ruut ST 1 Gravel Bike (2021) £2000.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

On Tuesday we had this Suunto 5 GPS Watch with 26% off.

Being able to track your steps, calories and sleep is so important if you're aiming for results when training and what a better way to do it than with this Suunto 5 GPS Watch.

26% off Suunto 5 GPS Watch £218.99 BUY NOW AT 26% OFF

Wednesday we had this huge 47% off Ex-Display Specialized S-Works Ares Road Shoe Black.

Specially developed by Tour de France green jersey winner, Sam Bennett and the Specialised Footwear team, these Specialized S-Works Ares Road Shoes are 1% faster than any other shoe.

47% off Ex-Display Specialized S-Works Ares Road Shoe Black £199.99 BUY NOW AT 47% OFF

Carrying on the huge discounts into Thursday was this 46% off Castelli Aero Race Jersey & Bib Short Bundle With Free Feed Bag deal.

With three pieces being in this deal, you are not only getting an awesome deal, you are also getting kitted out for way less money than usual.

46% off Castelli Aero Race Jersey & Bib Short Bundle With Free Feed Bag £160.00 BUY NOW AT 46% OFF

Friday yet again we have another eBay Bike Bargains installment in which this week we are looking at a selection of Specialized Allez bikes.

This range of bikes is perfect for beginners.

eBay Bike Bargains - This week we have a range of Specialized Allez road bikes save now

Over the weekend you can expect:

This super cool Wilier Toni Bevilacqua Single Speed Bike with 43% off!

43% off Wilier Toni Bevilacqua Single Speed Bike £399.00 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

And Sunday an extra 10% off Mavic Allroad & Aksium Disc Wheelsets at checkout.