Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 25th March

This week on Deal Clincher, we have had some amazing deals ranging from indoor trainers to SiS nutrition powders.

Monday:

On Monday we saw 53% off this LifeLine TT-02 Fluid Trainer!

If you're in the market for a simple trainer that is reliable without breaking the bank, the LifeLine TT-02 Fluid Trainer is a great option for you.

This trainer not only provides a super realistic experience, it also does this whilst maintaining a very quiet output meaning you can train all night and day without keeping anyone awake.

53% off this LifeLine TT-02 Fluid Trainer £69.99 BUY NOW AT 53% OFF

Tuesday:

On Tuesday there saw this amazing deal where you could save a huge 56% on this Campagnolo Bora One Cult 35 Disc Brake Wheelset!

Designed for best results when riding up hills and on flat, the lightweight CULT bearings offer up to nine times the smoothness of standard solutions.

Featuring two high-quality full carbon fibre rims, this wheelset is the perfect balance between strength and speed thanks to the low weight.

56% off Campagnolo Bora One Cult 35 Disc Brake Wheelset £1084.99 BUY NOW AT 56% OFF

Wednesday:

Moving onto Wednesday where there was 66% off this Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails!

The Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle not only provides ensured high performance, but it does so with a high level of comfort as well.

Featuring CarboKeramic rails helps keep the weight to a minimum so you can keep your build as light as possible.

66% off Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails £79.99 BUY NOW AT 66% OFF

Thursday:

On Thursday there was 35% Off SiS Protein Powders!

Nutrition is extremely important when it comes to training. So much so that, if you don't have the correct nutrition when training, your performance can be completely compromised.

SiS is extremely well known for combining their world-class knowledge and scientific formulations to provide optimal performance solutions across the nutritional need states of energy, hydration, and recovery.

SiS - 35% Off Protein Powders SAVE 35% NOW

Friday:

Today, in true DealClincher fashion, we have an awesome eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on some road bikes from Specialized, Planet X and Cannondale.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes from Specialized, Planet X and Cannondale BROWSE NOW

What to expect over the weekend:

£347.01 off Zipp 303 Firecrest Tubeless Disc Brake-wheelset £1339.99 SAVE £347.01 NOW