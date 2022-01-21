Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 21st January 2022

This week on DealClincher we have seen a full array of great deals including some garments, power meters, and an awesome hybrid ebike.

On Monday we had this 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter with 16% off.

16% off 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter £249.99 BUY NOW AT 16% OFF

Tuesday we had this 10% off Northwave Flagship GTX Winter Boots deal.

10% off Northwave Flagship GTX Winter Boots £332.99 BUY NOW AT 10% oFF

Moving onto Wednesday where we saw this Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike with a huge 37% off!

37% off Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike £1949.00 BUY NOW AT 37% OFF

Thursday there was

38% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket.

38% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket £149.00 BUY NOW AT 38% OFF

And in true DealClincher style, this Friday we had another installment of our eBay Bike Bargains.

eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes from Kuato, Trek, Boardman and BMC. BROWSE NOW

Over the weekend you can expect:

This awesome Eddy Merckx 525SL Caliper Road Frame with a massive 49% off!

49% off Eddy Merckx 525SL Caliper Road Frame £1750.00 BUY NOW AT 49% OFF

And this lovely set of Prime RR-50 V3 Wheels with 42% off!