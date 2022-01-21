Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 21st January 2022
This week on DealClincher we have seen a full array of great deals including some garments, power meters, and an awesome hybrid ebike.
On Monday we had this 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter with 16% off.
Tuesday we had this 10% off Northwave Flagship GTX Winter Boots deal.
Moving onto Wednesday where we saw this Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike with a huge 37% off!
Thursday there was
38% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket.
And in true DealClincher style, this Friday we had another installment of our eBay Bike Bargains.
Over the weekend you can expect:
This awesome Eddy Merckx 525SL Caliper Road Frame with a massive 49% off!
And this lovely set of Prime RR-50 V3 Wheels with 42% off!
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.