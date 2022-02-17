Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 18th February

This week on DealClincher we have had some amazing deals ranging from bikes to wheelsets and to beautifully top off the week, Merlin are here again with another awesome Takeover.

Monday:

The Kona Shield is the ultimate utilitarian bike ready to withstand carrying heavy loads thanks to its cleverly designed integrated rack.

The Shield doubles as both a cargo bike and a bombproof adventurer. Kona designed the frame geometry for a comfortable ride.

The Shimano Deore 2x10 speed offer a reliable drivetrain that provides easy shifting and great stopping power.

40% off Kona Shield Touring/Commuter Bike £899.00 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

Tuesday:

Garmin Forerunner 935 has built-in activity profiles for a multitude of sports to meet your needs, including running, cycling, swimming, cross-country, trail running, hiking, strength training and many more. From brick workouts to triathlons, the auto multisport feature lets you switch sports with just one press of a button.

38% off Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS Watch £239.00 BUY NOW AT 39% OFF

Wednesday:

The Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road Shoe is perfect for two-wheeled adventure. Discover new places on your bike and then venture out even more on foot once you get there.

The Giro Petra VR Off Road Shoe is an extremely versatile shoe that features clip-in capabilities alongside the walking comfortability of a lightweight hiking shoe.

45% Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road Shoe £51.99 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

Thursday:

If you're looking for a fast, race-ready, disc brake compatible aluminum wheelset this Fulcrum Racing Zero Competizione DB Wheelset is a great option for you.

The perfect addition to any modern road bike is some super smooth-running wheels. The Fulcrum Racing Zero Competizione DB Wheelset has strong 30mm deep aluminum rims and spin on ceramic bearings for a long-lasting, friction-free ride.

Up to 29% off Fulcrum Racing Zero Competizione DB Wheelset £964.00 SAVE UP TO 29%

Friday:

This week Merlin has pulled through with another amazing Takeover for us where you can get extra savings on a range of awesome products!

Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a range of awesome products BROWS NOW

What you can expect over the weekend:

Saturday:

This week in our eBay Bike Bargains we are focusing on some really cool, second hand, Cannondale road bikes.

Founded in 1971, Cannondale has become an international favorite by ditching the rule book and inventing some of the most sold bikes to this day. So, why not take a look at some of these awesome bikes in this week's eBay Bike Bargains.

eBay Bike Bargains - Cannondale Edition BROWSE NOW

Sunday:

Climb faster, easier and more stylish with this Vision Metron 40 SL Carbon Road Wheelset with a very tasty 39% off!

The Vision Metron 40 SL Carbon Tubular Wheelset is full of quality components.

Firstly they feature straight-pull spokes with 6 sealed cartridge bearings in P.R.A hubs to create a radially and laterally stiff wheelset.