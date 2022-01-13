Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 14th January 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 - 17:48
dealclincher

Yet again, this week we have seen some amazing deals on DealClincher with a wide range of techy favorites and an awesome Merlin Takeover!

On Monday we saw this Cateye AMPP 100 USB Rechargeable Front Light with 25% off bringing it down to just £15.00

25% off Cateye AMPP 100 USB Rechargeable Front Light
£15.00
Moving onto Tuesday where we had this beautiful Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset with a huge 44% off!

44% off Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset
£999.00
BUY NOW AT 44% off
Wednesday we had this Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer with 17% off. Making it easier for you to maintain your training in these winter months. 

£202.99 off JetBlack Volt EMS Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer.png

£202.99 off JetBlack Volt EMS Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer.png, by dealclincher

On Thursday we had this JetBlack Volt EMS Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer with £202.99 off.

17% off Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer
£999.00
BUY NOW AT 17% OFF
Friday (today) we had an amazing Merlin Takeover with a wide range of clothes and some lights with huge savings. 

Merlin Takeover
Save Now
Over the weekend you can expect a 69% off SilverLabel Focus Action Cam 1080p Camera deal as well as a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle with 16% off. 

69% off SilverLabel Focus Action Cam 1080p
£27.00
BUY NOW AT 69% OFF
16% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle
£499.99
Save 16% now
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don't. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.