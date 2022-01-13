Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 14th January 2022
Yet again, this week we have seen some amazing deals on DealClincher with a wide range of techy favorites and an awesome Merlin Takeover!
On Monday we saw this Cateye AMPP 100 USB Rechargeable Front Light with 25% off bringing it down to just £15.00
Moving onto Tuesday where we had this beautiful Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset with a huge 44% off!
Wednesday we had this Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer with 17% off. Making it easier for you to maintain your training in these winter months.
On Thursday we had this JetBlack Volt EMS Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer with £202.99 off.
Friday (today) we had an amazing Merlin Takeover with a wide range of clothes and some lights with huge savings.
Over the weekend you can expect a 69% off SilverLabel Focus Action Cam 1080p Camera deal as well as a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle with 16% off.
