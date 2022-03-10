Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 11th March 2022

This week on DealClincher we have had some awesome deals, topped off with an awesome Eovolt Takeover today!

Monday:

On Monday we had this awesome deal where there was 20% off this Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike.

The Jaroon is the new steel frame dedicated to the gravel world. Technologically speaking, the frame has a rear through axle, differentiated diameter head tube, 27.2 mm diameter seat-post for greater comfort, flat mount disc brake system, racing handlebar with 12° flare-out and monocoque all-carbon fork with through axle .

Tuesday:

On Tuesday you could save 30% on this Fulcrum Racing 400 LG C17 Clincher Road Wheelset.

This awesome Falcrum Racing 400 LG C17 Clincher Road Wheelset is a great option for you if you are looking for an upgrade from the stock wheels that originally came on your bike.

Coming in at only £279 with the 30% off, this wheelset isn't only amazing quality, but it won't break your bank.

Wednesday:

Staying seen on Wednesday there was up to 47% off Cateye AMPP Front Lights.

When it comes to riding at night time or through dark tunnels, it is extremely important to not only be seen but also to see where you are going.

The Cateye AMPP series is one of the leading bicycle light brands featuring opticube lens technology for supreme light distribution.

Thursday:

On Thursday there was 34% off Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Cycling Shoes.

The Fizik Vento Stabilita road cycling shoes prioritise foot stability through the use of a fully adjustable plantar support system as well as Fizik's Dynamic Arch Support 2.0 to in effect mold to an individual rider's anatomy to ensure extra comfort.

Friday:

Today we have this awesome Eovolt Takeover where you could save £550 on the Eovolt City Four!

If you're looking for a super-stylish yet easy-to-use folding electric bike, this 2021 Eovolt City Four 16" Folding Electric Bike is a great option for you!

Available in a range of different colours, this 2021 Eovolt City Four 16" Folding Electric Bike won't fail to impress you.

Whether you are a family, commuter, camper, boat owner or simply for city dweller that is looking for an extremely practical electric bike for their getting effortlessly around town, this bike is perfect for you.

What you can expect over the weekend:

Saturday:

On Saturday there is 31% off Shimano Dura Ace R9150 Di2 11 Speed Groupset Builder.

The DURA-ACE Di2 groupset is the outcome of Shimano’s burning passion for technology. This is evident in every single component in the groupset. All components are joined together to work collectively, supporting each other for unparalleled performance.

Sunday:

Lastly, on Sunday we have our eBay Bike Bargains where this week we focused on Carbon Road Bikes from Ribble, Cannondale, Specialized and Sensa.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.