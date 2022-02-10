Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 11th February
This week on DealClincher we have seen a great range of deals from bikes to new garments.
On Monday we had 23% off this Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020. The perfect bike for commuting and running inner-city errands.
Tuesday we had 37% off this Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle.
On Wednesday There was up to 40% off Castelli Clothing to keep you super comfortable this winter.
On Thursday we had this beauiful Cube Axial WS Road Bike with 17% off!
On Friday in true DealClincher fashion, we had the eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman.
Over the weekend you can expect:
This awesome deal where you can save 20% on Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike.
And this 3T Strada Team Force AXS eTap Aero road bike with a huge 46% off!
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.