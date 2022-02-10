Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 11th February

This week on DealClincher we have seen a great range of deals from bikes to new garments.

On Monday we had 23% off this Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020. The perfect bike for commuting and running inner-city errands.

23% off Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020 £650.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

Tuesday we had 37% off this Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle.

37% off Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle £1899.00 BUY NOW AT 37% OFF

On Wednesday There was up to 40% off Castelli Clothing to keep you super comfortable this winter.

Up to 40% off Castelli Clothing SAVE UP TO 40%

On Thursday we had this beauiful Cube Axial WS Road Bike with 17% off!

17% off Cube Axial WS Road Bike £700.00 BUY NOW AT 17% OFF

On Friday in true DealClincher fashion, we had the eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman.

eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman. BROWSE NOW

Over the weekend you can expect:

This awesome deal where you can save 20% on Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike.

20% off Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike £1599.00 BUY NOW AT 20% OFF

And this 3T Strada Team Force AXS eTap Aero road bike with a huge 46% off!