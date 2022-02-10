Deal Clincher Friday Roundup - 11th February

Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 21:15
dealclincher

This week on DealClincher we have seen a great range of deals from bikes to new garments.

On Monday we had 23% off  this Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020. The perfect bike for commuting and running inner-city errands. 

23% off Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020
£650.00
BUY NOW AT 23% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

Tuesday we had 37% off this Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle.

37% off Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle
£1899.00
BUY NOW AT 37% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Wednesday There was up to 40% off Castelli Clothing to keep you super comfortable this winter. 

Up to 40% off Castelli Clothing
SAVE UP TO 40%
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Thursday we had this beauiful Cube Axial WS Road Bike with 17% off!

17% off Cube Axial WS Road Bike
£700.00
BUY NOW AT 17% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

On Friday in true DealClincher fashion, we had the eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman.

eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman.
BROWSE NOW
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

Over the weekend you can expect: 

This awesome deal where you can save 20% on Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike.

20% off Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike
£1599.00
BUY NOW AT 20% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

And this 3T Strada Team Force AXS eTap Aero road bike with a huge 46% off! 

46% off 3T Strada Team Force AXS eTap Aero Road Bike
£3250.00
BUY NOW AT 46% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.