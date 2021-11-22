Chain Reaction Cycles have some amazing deals this Black Friday, making it both easier and cheaper to update your kit.

Chain Reaction Cycles' Best 2021 Black Friday Cycling Deals Save this Black Friday

Starting off with this great, compact LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set with 32% off!

With a 2-24 Nm range, this LifeLine wrench set is perfect for your home workshop.

Check out this LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set with the link below.

32% off LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set

If you're into your MTB riding and you are looking for some new garments, these Leatt Exclusive Trail 2.0 MTB Pants are a great place to start.

At the waist there are external adjusters to ensure they are the perfect fit for you.

The dirt and water-repellent finish fends off muddy splashes, while multi-row reinforced stitching ensures outstanding durability.

40% off Leatt Exclusive Trail 2.0 MTB Pants

Get 50% off this Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer this Black Friday.

If you are worried about your bike getting this dirty this winter, this Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer is definitely worth getting your hands on.

Keeping your bike clean in the winter is a great way of extending your bikes durability.

50% off Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer

If you are more of an indoors person in the winter as the conditions are simply too harsh for your body, there is no better way of training than an indoor trainer.

This Black Friday, you can save a huge 35% on this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer.

Simply hook your bike up and ride within the comfort of your own home.

35% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

If you are looking for some new MTB shoes but also want to help the environment at the same time, you can save 33% on these environmentally friendly Five Ten Freerider Primeblue MTB Cycling Shoes.

With a leather upper and the rest being made out of recycled materials, you get an environmentally friendly shoe that maintains the usual Five Ten performance.

These shoes come in sizes ranging from UK6 - UK13.5 making them a viable choice for pretty much anyone.

33% off Five Ten Freerider Primeblue MTB Cycling Shoes

These are just a few of the amazing Black Friday deals at Chain Reaction Cycles this year.