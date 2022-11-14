Black Friday: 54% off Selle Italia SLR Boost Superflow Racing Saddle

This saddle is perfect for you if you’re into longer, weekend adventures. This is why!

Selle Italia has equipped this model with light gel padding that reduces vibrations caused by the ground, making it ideal for exploring and longer weekend adventures.

Furthermore, the durable TI 316 rails deliver a strong and dependable hold to your seat post as you pedal across various road conditions.

The central cut-out relieves pressure from around your sit bones while ensuring high performance and a comfortable seat in every circumstance so you can spend longer in the saddle without pain.

