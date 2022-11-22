Black Friday - 50% off Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike

Dig into the beautiful countryside with this super sturdy Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike with a staggering 50% off this Black Friday!

Excluding those beautiful, esthetic country lanes to protect your bike during winter is always a bit sad. Unless you ride a bike like the Jaroon.

The Jaroon is the new steel frame dedicated to the gravel world. Technologically speaking, the frame has a rear through axle, differentiated diameter head tube, 27.2 mm diameter seat-post for greater comfort, flat mount disc brake system, racing handlebar with 12° flare-out and monocoque all-carbon fork with through axle

For maximum versatility, the frame has been designed to mount mudguards and front and rear racks and frame and front fork tire clearance is up to 42mm.

Coming in at a weight of 10.8kg the Jaroon isn't the lightest bike due to its steel frame. However, it is extremely sturdy and reliable.