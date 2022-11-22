This Ridley Helium SLX Frameset is ideal for contouring those big hills you may be scared of on your current bike!

Black Friday - 42% Off Ridley Helium SLX Disc Custom Paint Edition Frameset £1999.00

The Ridley Helium SLX Disc frameset comes in at an astonishing weight of only 780 grams allowing you to have a full build for well under 7kg!

Riden by Thomas De Gendt, AKA Breakaway King master of one-minute 500W blasts, repeatedly races this bike to success thanks to its stiffness.

The ultra-thin seat stays provides comfort without sacrificing a single watt. Furthermore, the Helium allows for integrated cable routing which means you gain 15 watts without even having to pedal.