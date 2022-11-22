Black Friday - 39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 - 15:52
dealclincher

Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!

Black Friday - 39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike
£3599.00
BUY NOW AT 39% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

This Bosch-powered, cargo-capable, front suspension-ready, and flat-bar-friendly gravel e-bike is set to take you on a world of adventures.

This bike will easily glide over most surfaces, featuring a carbon frame and some Stans NoTubes Arch wheels. No matter how rough or uneven.

Being cargo capable, you can carry what you need to stay away for a few days making it the perfect bike for venturing out into the wild.

The Bosch Performance Line Speed drive system propels a rider to 28 miles per hour with a 500wh battery for longer distances. 

Black Friday - 39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike
£3599.00
BUY NOW AT 39% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.