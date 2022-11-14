Black Friday: 39% off Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit
Keep your bike looking brand new this winter using this Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit!
The Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit features a plethora of items to ensure your bike stays clean after a long day out in the mud and rain.
Muc-Off's unique Muc-Off Biodegradable cleaning formula makes life easy, regardless of the weather conditions or time of the year.
Furthermore, the biodegradable bike cleaner has an incredibly effective cleaning formula containing 'Nano Technology' that also cares for your bike's delicate finishes.
It contains no harmful acids, CFC's or solvents and is fully biodegradable. It's completely safe on anodising, paintwork, chrome, carbon fibre, suspension seals, rubber, disc brake pads and, more importantly, the user too! It quickly cuts through dirt, oil and grime and safely leaves your whole bike sparkling clean.
