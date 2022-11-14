Black Friday: 35% off Halfords Advanced 200 Pc Socket and Ratchet Spanner Set

Having the tools to maintain your own bike is not only fun but super convenient. Check out this Halfords Advanced 200 Pc Socket and Ratchet Spanner Set with 30% off this Black Friday!

This 200pc tool set includes a plethora of socket and ratchet spanners to get you out of most sticky situations.

In this set, you will find 100T ratchets, a full range of standard and deep 6-point sockets, an 18-inch breaker bar, nylon-coated alloy wheel nut sockets and a full range of long and short reach bits, in hex, Torx and spline.

This set comes with a Lifetime Guarantee so if you have any issues, simply return it and get a new set.

