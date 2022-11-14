Black Friday: 30% off Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet

Monday, November 14, 2022 - 15:20
dealclincher

Keep your tools safe and sound with this awesome Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet!

Black Friday: 30% off Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet
£164.50
BUY NOW AT 30% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

This 5-drawer tool cabinet is super strong with a 20kg load rating per drawer, each one can hold plenty of weighty tools.

Inside each drawer, there are non-slip/scratch drawer liners which help keep everything in place and undamaged.

Drawer 1-3 dimensions (W x H x D): 562.8mm x 69.4mm x 394.9mm

Drawer 4 & 5 dimensions (W x H x D): 562.8mm x 148.2mm x 394.9mm

Cabinet dimensions excl. castors (W x H x D): 679mm x 689mm x 461mm
 

Black Friday: 30% off Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet
£164.50
BUY NOW AT 30% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.