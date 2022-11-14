Black Friday: 30% off Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet
Keep your tools safe and sound with this awesome Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet!
This 5-drawer tool cabinet is super strong with a 20kg load rating per drawer, each one can hold plenty of weighty tools.
Inside each drawer, there are non-slip/scratch drawer liners which help keep everything in place and undamaged.
Drawer 1-3 dimensions (W x H x D): 562.8mm x 69.4mm x 394.9mm
Drawer 4 & 5 dimensions (W x H x D): 562.8mm x 148.2mm x 394.9mm
Cabinet dimensions excl. castors (W x H x D): 679mm x 689mm x 461mm
