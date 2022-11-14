Keep your tools safe and sound with this awesome Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet!

Black Friday: 30% off Halfords 5 Drawer Cabinet £164.50 BUY NOW AT 30% OFF

This 5-drawer tool cabinet is super strong with a 20kg load rating per drawer, each one can hold plenty of weighty tools.

Inside each drawer, there are non-slip/scratch drawer liners which help keep everything in place and undamaged.

Drawer 1-3 dimensions (W x H x D): 562.8mm x 69.4mm x 394.9mm

Drawer 4 & 5 dimensions (W x H x D): 562.8mm x 148.2mm x 394.9mm

Cabinet dimensions excl. castors (W x H x D): 679mm x 689mm x 461mm

