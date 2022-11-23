Enjoy training indoors this Black Friday with this Wahoo KICKR Smart Trainer V5!

Black Friday: £300 off Wahoo KICKR Smart Trainer V5 £699.99 SAVE £300 NOW

The 2020 version of the KICKR Smart Bike Trainer delivers the most realistic ride feel and precise power with the addition of the KICKR AXIS Action Feet and improved power accuracy of +/- 1%.

The KICKR Smart Bike Trainer for cycling continues to provide the best-in-class indoor smart trainer design with a carbon steel body for durability and stability, to hold up to the demands of all types of cyclists.

Its unmatched compatibility expands to include three simultaneous Bluetooth connections for a trouble-free start to your workout.