Big Bank Holiday Bargains!

The dhb Dorica road shoes not only add a bit of class to your cycling kit. They also provide you with a high level of comfortability and versatility thanks to the lace-up design.

Featuring a semi perforated upper to ensure breathability allowing you to regulate the temperature of your feet effectively. In addition to this, the sides are made of more robust material, protecting you from any contact with the terrain.

The oxford style opening of these road shoes allows lots of flexibility making the fit super versatile no matter what shape your foot is.

These Road Shoes are compatible with road bike pedal systems that use cleats with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.

If you're looking for a super ventilated, high protection helmet, this Kask Protone Road Cycling Helmet is a great option for you!

The Kask Protone uses Multi In-Moulding Technology to improve the shell's shock absorption allowing you to ride with confidence knowing you are protected. This has been proven by it passing the WG11 test.

Furthermore, you can ride in comfort too thanks to the Octo Fit adjustment system that provides a perfect fit to a range of different head shapes. In addition to this, there is a padded chin pad and the chinstrap is made from eco-leather.

Coming in at a weight of just 215g, this helmet is super light so you won't be carrying any unwanted weight around with you.

The CoolMax® material padding found at the front of the helmet absorbs sweat from your forehead that keeps the sweat out of your eyes. This is also easily removable so you can wash it as and when needed.

The Oyama Dazzle M500D is the perfect solution if you want a bike but don't have the space to store it.

Featuring a lightweight alloy frame, the Oyama Dazzle M500D is the perfect city runner for getting those lengthy errands done in less time.

The rear suspension ensures optimal comfort and means a super smooth ride.

Furthermore, the 12 speed Shimano gears provide a speedy ride so you can be where you need, quickly and with ease.

Now, when it comes to packing it down, the 20" wheels help to pack it down even smaller than your usual folding bike. The dimensions when folded are: (L) x 37cm (W) x 65cm (H).

If you are looking for a new ventilated jersey to get you through those long, hot rides this summer, this Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Competizione short sleeve cycling jersey is a great option for you.

Made from Strada micro-mesh fabric, this jersey is super stretchy ensuring a tight fit for various different body types as well as it being extremely ventilated to keep you cool.

The silicone gripper around the waist allows you to ride freely without any worry about your jersey riding up.

Coming in at a weight of 141g, this jersey is super light so you aren't carrying any unwanted weight around with you.

Ride in comfort with this super stylish Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with an enormous 61% off!

Having a comfortable and light saddle when riding is super important as it allows you to ride for longer without any aches or pains.

The SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle features carboKeramic rails to help keep the overall weight of the saddle down so you aren't carrying around any unwanted weight around with you.

Furthermore, the Fibra-Tek cover is made from a super light yet extremely comfortable material with added padding. This is perfect for a racing saddle.

Used by many professional cyclists, this saddle is of course a recommendation for racing. However, it is perfect for any cyclist at any level.

Overall, all the attributes making up this saddle mean unmatched aerodynamics.

Push for longer with these Science in Sport GO + Caffeine Gels!

A caffeine hit in conjunction with a carbohydrate boost is the perfect recipe to keep you going when the going gets tough!

Also believed by many scientists to alter muscle metabolism, caffeine can have direct effects on the brain by improving reaction times and lowering our perception of effort for a given workload, thus making the exercise now seem easier.

This wheelset is truly equipt for the demands of modern road cycling!

This Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 disc brake wheelset is all set for clocking up those pleasurable miles on your road bike.

The two full carbon fibre rims provide a high level of performance and reliability making them a great option for you if you're looking for perfect balance at high speeds.

Campagnolo has also provided this version with 6-bolt disc brake compatibility so you can break in various different weather conditions and on a range of terrains.

The Bora One 50 Disc brake is designed to allow cyclists to have deep profiles capable of offering significant aerodynamics while remaining lightweight for steeper hill climbs.

Aerodynamic spokes with anodised self-locking nipples yet again make these wheels more aerodynamic as well as ensure you don't get any spoke rotation. This means a smoother performance.

Music can be the main source of motivation when training. Check out these Apple Airpods Pro that have active noise cancellation and come with a MagSafe charging case!

When it comes to training, motivation can be the difference between you going as hard as you can and giving up early.

If you're training on a turbo trainer indoors, the noise-cancelling aspects of these Airpods allow you to fully submerge yourself in the music.

On the other hand, these Airpods feature a transparency mode which allows you to connect with the world around you making them perfect for outdoor riding.

Music not only motivates you, but it can also reduce the sensation of fatigue by distracting your brain. This allows you to ride for longer without having to take breaks.

Being both sweat and water-resistant, you don't have to worry about any damage from the outdoor weather conditions, these Airpods truly have your back.

The bpm of music helps you set your rhythm when exercising which allows your movement to stay consistent.

The MagSafe Charging Case included with these Airpods allow you to keep up to 24 hours of listening time in your pocket or bag.

If you're looking for some new road shoes that will provide you with instant acceleration and reliability, these Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL road shoes are a great option for you!

These Gaerne Chrono's are the perfect option for you if you're looking for a new pair of road shoes that are lightweight, comfortable and fast! Here's why:

Firstly, the combination of a microfibre upper with laser perforations and an anatomically shaped tongue provides you with a super comfortable fit. Furthermore, the non-slip heal design helps you maintain a perfect foot position s you aren't doing any damage when riding.

The dual BOA IP1 dial closure system allows you to smoothly and easily adjust the tightness of your shoes. These pull the stainless steel cables for a secure fit ensuring there are no pressure points whatsoever.

The EPS Light Weight Full Carbon Sole makes sure that every watt you put in is put straight into the pedals. Not only does this make the soles extremely light, but it also makes them super strong without any extra weight.

These shoes are compatible with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.

If you are looking for a top of the range, aero bike that will set you apart from other people on the road or in a race, this 3T Strada Team Red eTap aero road bike is a great option for you with a huge 47% off!!

There are many features that make this bike elite starting with its compatibility with wider tyres. Not only does this absorb more of the bumps from various terrains, but it also increases the surface area from wheel to floor untimely increasing your stop speed.

Fitted with a 3T Discus C45/32 LTD Carbon - 700c wheelset and a Sram AXS drivetrain, this bike is truly ready to hit the road!

Measure your total power, cadence and left/right balance with these extremely fresh Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals!

Getting statistics on your riding can be the difference between progression and your training becoming stagnant. Therefore, a decent set of power meter pedals are worth investing in if you are trying to advance your ability.

This set of Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL's can not only provide you with the ability to analyse your riding, but they do it with ease due to the fact they install like any other pedal meaning you can quickly transfer between bikes if and when needed.

You can easily connect them up to your Garmin device (not included) or your smartphone to gain access to the statistics. Furthermore, you can connect them up to the Garmin Connect™ app as well as platforms such as Strava, TrainingPeaks® and TrainerRoad to look at and share the statistics, post ride.

With a whopping battery life of 120 hours, you won't need to charge these bad boys up for quite a while!

Capable of measuring your total power, cadence, left/right balance, seated versus standing, platform centre offset and power phase, these pedals offer such a wide range of analytics so you can precisely see where you are going wrong and work towards fixing it.