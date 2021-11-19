The Best 2021 Black Friday Cycling Deals

Black Friday has come around once again (where does the time go?) and we're back with the best deals from the cycling sites.

If you spot a deal that you think we should let everyone know about, email us on deals@road.cc

Up to 60% off Ineos Grenadiers clothing and accessories save up to 60%

One of the best sales going at the moment is this clearance of Ineos team kit. The team is switching from Castelli to BioRacer next year, so this kit all needs to go.

There are some brilliant pieces of kit such as the Perfetto winter jacket.

Garmin Sale See the sale here

If you're after a deal on a cycling computer or some wearable tech this Black Friday then this Garmin sale is worth a look.

Our pick would be the Edge 830 GPS computer at 20% off.

Theragun Massage Products Save up to 32%

Winter is the time that we head back into the gym to lift some weights in the hope that it'll make us better on the bike.

It certainly makes our poor muscles sore and a massage gun would be absolutely ideal.

£199.99 off this Elite Suito Direct Drive Trainer £520.00 buy now at £199.99 off

'tis the season that many riders quietly transfer their riding into the dry comfort of the garage, front room or spare bedroom.

Yep, it's time to get kitted out with a smart indoor trainer so that you can hide away from the rain. This one from Elite is perfect for getting set up and at this price, you won't break the bank.

Science In Sport Black Friday - Recovery Sale Shop the sale here

Recovery is, some sports scientists argue, more important than your actual training. We hate to break it to you, but that doesn't mean that you can sack off your intervals in favour of lounging on the sofa.

The SIS recovery products are great. They are tasty and boast some brilliant nutrition profiles.

OTE Black Friday Sale Shop the sale here

If you're a fan of tasty snacks on the bike then you might have already come across OTE. They make some lovely products and their AnyTime bar is too tasty to leave around the house.

To get in on this sale, use code BF21-OTE25.

MyProtein Black Friday Sale Use code black

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday sales then MyProtein could take the title. They've got 50% off across their site which includes loads of great nutrition products.

It's not all protein powders either. There are some great carb drink mixes too which would be ideal for fuelling those long winter miles that we've got to come. Just use code BLACK