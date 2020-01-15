Up to 75% off Vision TriMax 4D Carbon Handlebar

BUY NOW FROM £71.99

This carbon bar would be a great upgrade

Vision TriMax Carbon Bars £71.99 Buy now at 75% off

Upgrading your bike with carbon parts is one of the best things about being a weight weenie.

But those lightweight components can get rather expensive so we’re always on the hunt for a bargain like this.

Vision’s TriMax bar is a full carbon option suitable for Di2 systems as the internal cable tunnel allows you to pass a Di2 wire between the two shifters when using the bar-end junction box.

There is limited stock at this excellent price with only the 42cm size available.

About Vision

Vision was established in the 1990's and has gone from strength to strength since then, developing wind cheating products for such disciplines as triathlon and road cycling. Vision are the brand to beat in specialist aero products, recent years have seen the innovative application of carbon fibre and the creation of dream-like shapes to enhance performance. Vision continually refine, test and innovate in the quest for speed, with industry-leading products throughout the range including handlebars, aerobars, cranksets, stems, seatposts, wheelsets and more.

About ChainReactionCycles

The CRC journey began in 1984 as a small family business in Northern Ireland, serving and supporting local cyclists. It’s been an incredible ride so far, with the company growing to a collective of over 450 cyclists, swimmers, runners and passionate professionals supporting a global community of cycle and multisport athletes.