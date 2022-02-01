71% off Rockshox RS-1 ACS Solo Air Forks - 29"

Race harder with these Rockshox RS-1 ACS Solo Air Forks that have a huge 71% off!

The Rockshox RS-1 Forks redefines the XC racing game. The unique upside down design integrates the fork's steerer tube, crown and legs into a single carbon mainframe.

This is paired with Rockshox's Accelerator Damper, that improves small bump performance and lockouts efficiently.

The Predictive Steering uses a large diameter Torque Tube axle that creates an unbreakable bond, locking the lowers in place for maximum torsional stiffness for a stronger, more responsive feel.

About Rockshox

Rockshox have come a long way since starting out in 1989 as pioneers of the original suspension fork concept; shortly after, their first-generation suspension fork took the Downhill Mountain Bike World Championship and from then on Rockshox quickly established itself as the number one brand in mountain bike suspension. Today Rockshox offer an extensive range of suspension forks, rear shocks and dropper seatposts, recognising that every rider is unique and that mountain biking has diversified into specific sub-disciplines they have made sure that their range of shocks are the most adjustable on the market.