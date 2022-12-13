If you're looking for a new, aero wheelset but don't wanna break the bank, you should check out this Vision Team 30 Comp Clincher TLR Wheelset currently with a whopping 70% off!

70% off Vision Team 30 Comp Clincher TLR Wheelset - 700c £65.00 BUY NOW AT 70% OFF

Vision Team components represent high performance. The all-alloy Team 30 wheelset shares many features with Visions high-end wheelsets, including aero-bladed spokes, an asymmetric 2:1 rear lacing pattern, CNC machined braking surfaces, cup and cone bearings and hand-built quality.

30mm deep alloy clincher rims give aerodynamic benefits without an excessive weight penalty. CNC-machined alloy hubs are durable and smooth-running.