70% off Vision Team 30 Comp Clincher TLR Wheelset - 700c

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 - 15:38
If you're looking for a new, aero wheelset but don't wanna break the bank, you should check out this Vision Team 30 Comp Clincher TLR Wheelset currently with a whopping 70% off!

Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

Vision Team components represent high performance. The all-alloy Team 30 wheelset shares many features with Visions high-end wheelsets, including aero-bladed spokes, an asymmetric 2:1 rear lacing pattern, CNC machined braking surfaces, cup and cone bearings and hand-built quality.

30mm deep alloy clincher rims give aerodynamic benefits without an excessive weight penalty. CNC-machined alloy hubs are durable and smooth-running. 

