68% off Selle Italia Max Flite Gelflow Racing Saddle

This high quality bike saddle features gel pads to epitomize comfort when riding

Selle Italia Max Flite Gelflow Racing Saddle £53.99 BUY NOW AT 68% OFF

If you're looking for a new saddle to increase both your comfort when riding and overall your performance, you should check out this Selle Italia Max Flite Gelflow Racing Saddle.

The combination of gel support pads and a large centeral cut-out not only ensures great ventilation, it also provides a super comfortable saddle for those longer stints.

Review: Selle Italia Max Flite Gelflow Racing Saddle

For your £53.99, you're getting a high quality, mid weight saddle that will provide relief in the perineum area. Thus being able to pedal for longer in the correct position.

About Selle Italia

The great adventure of Selle Italia began just outside of Milan in the village of Corsico in 1897. Selle Italia was originally founded to make saddles for everyday bicycles used for transportation.Back then, automobiles were an unaffordable for most and the bicycle was the transport of choice for many. Fast forward to the late 1970′s. The automobile had long replace the bicycle as a primary mode of transport and cycling was more for sport than anything.The Bigolin family took over Selle Italia and began an upward trajectory that propelled Selle Italia to the top with continuous product innovation encompassing new construction techniques and using new materials. This innovation and vision has made Selle Italia the acknowledged #1 source for high-end bicycle saddles worldwide.