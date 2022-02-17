68% off Mavic Xmax Pro Carbon MTB Rear Wheel

If you're looking for a super light rear-wheel, this Mavic Xmax Pro Carbon MTB Rear Wheel has a whopping 68% off!

The Mavic Xmax Pro Carbon MTB Rear Wheel features a carbon fibre rim with a hookless, tubeless-ready profile as well as 6-bolt disc brake compatibility, making it well-equipped for cross country racing and all-day epics on the trails.

This mountain bike rear wheel features a 100% unidirectional carbon fibre rim construction, which provides an excellent combination of stiffness, responsiveness and lightweight performance on your ride.

Thanks to its hookless, tubeless-ready rim profile, you'll also enjoy tubeless benefits such as increased traction on demanding mountain terrains, smoother rolling performance and fewer risks of flats or punctures.

Mavic has also equipped this model with 24 straight-pull, flat, double-butted steel spokes for additional durability and toughness as you conquer your way from trail to trail. One final highlight is its 6-bolt disc brake compatibility, which delivers powerful and consistent braking operation wherever your ride takes you.

