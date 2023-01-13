68% off Fizik Tundra M5 Bike Saddle

Friday, January 13, 2023 - 14:26
Check out this whopping deal where you can save a huge 68% on this Fizik Tundra M5 Bike Saddle!

Ideal for riding and racing cross-country, this Fizik Tundra M5 Bike Saddle combines the best of the brand's technologies to bring you outstanding performance and comfort.

A central relief channel reduces pressure on sensitive areas allowing you to stay comfortable when in the saddle for longer.

This seat has a relatively flat, long and narrow shape so that you can deliver prime power transfer and still enjoy the great support and excellent freedom of movement.

Advanced materials and hand-made processes provide ensure efficient performance and comes in at a low weight of just 235g so you aren't adding any unwanted weight to your set-up.

