68% off DT Swiss HX 1700 Spline Boost MTB Wheels - 29"
Fly up and down your favourite mountains with these DT Swiss HX 1700 Spline Boost MTB Wheels - 29"!
Featuring a 350 hub which has a bigger hub body, increasing overall brake and drive torque resistance, resulting in better durability!
Furthermore, the hubs are also now combined with a high-end welded aluminium rim and reinforced hybrid spokes for
Available in two inner widths and two-wheel sizes, these wheels are ready for anyone who wants to extend their eMTB adventure.
This wheelset is tubeless-ready coming with tubeless tape (fitted) and some tubeless valves so you can get set up super quick and get riding.
