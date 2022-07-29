68% off 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike - EX DEMO
Since being released in 2017, the 3T Strada Pro has become one of the leading aero road bikes on the market which you could save a whopping 68% on.
Featuring a single-ring drivetrain may be questionable for some. However, it eliminates the need for a front derailleur and an additional chainring. Thus, freeing up space for the wheel to tuck in closer to the frame and make it more aerodynamic.
The wide tire optimisation helps absorb those harsher vibrations from cobbles and rougher surfaces. Furthermore, they help you ride faster thanks to the larger surface area.
The full carbon frame and fork help keep this bike as light as possible so you can dance up those hills without any worry.
