Up to 67% off POC Omne Air MIPS Helmet

If you're looking for a super comfortable helmet which offers great function as well as brilliant protection, you should check out this deal!

The Omne Air MIPS Helmet offers the ideal balance of comfort, ventilation, low weight and protection but at a more accessible price point.

The slim profile provides streamlined performance while large vents and inner channels provide turbo-charged ventilation to keep you cool and comfortable.

Safety comes via the amalgam of a tough outer shell and lightweight EPS foam liner. The polycarbonate shell ensures protection from minor knocks and bumps. In the event of a more serious fall, this also enhances the structural integrity of the helmet.

The outer provides a cover for the EPS foam liner. This is the layer that soaks up harder head impacts during a fall. The density and thickness vary to optimise protection where it's needed most. Extended protection around the temples and back of the head increases all-around protection, wherever you choose to ride.

The Omne Air also features the MIPS Integra system. This brings together POC's 'whole-helmet' safety and design ethos with the fully integrated brain-protecting technology of MIPS. This holistic approach sees every detail of the helmet engineered to work in harmony with each other, giving you new levels of seamless safety, comfort, ventilation, fit and function.