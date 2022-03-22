66% off Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails

Ride in style with this Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle which is proven to deliver top-end performance time and time again.

The Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle not only provides ensured high performance, but it does so with a high level of comfort as well.

Featuring CarboKeramic rails helps keep the weight to a minimum so you can keep your build as light as possible.

Extra padding and the durable cover made from Fibra-Tek material provide optimal comfort so you can ride with ease on those longer stints.

Furthermore, for added comfort, Selle Italia incorporated a cut-out for pressure relief.