66% off Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails

Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails
Ride in style with this Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle which is proven to deliver top-end performance time and time again.
The Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle not only provides ensured high performance, but it does so with a high level of comfort as well.
Featuring CarboKeramic rails helps keep the weight to a minimum so you can keep your build as light as possible.
Extra padding and the durable cover made from Fibra-Tek material provide optimal comfort so you can ride with ease on those longer stints.
Furthermore, for added comfort, Selle Italia incorporated a cut-out for pressure relief.
