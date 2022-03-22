66% off Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 - 14:24
dealclincher

Ride in style with this Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle which is proven to deliver top-end performance time and time again.

66% off Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails
£79.99
BUY NOW AT 66% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

The Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle not only provides ensured high performance, but it does so with a high level of comfort as well.

Featuring CarboKeramic rails helps keep the weight to a minimum so you can keep your build as light as possible. 

Extra padding and the durable cover made from Fibra-Tek material provide optimal comfort so you can ride with ease on those longer stints.

Furthermore, for added comfort, Selle Italia incorporated a cut-out for pressure relief.

66% off Selle Italia Flite Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails
£79.99
BUY NOW AT 66% OFF
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.