66% off LifeLine TT-02 Fluid Trainer

If you're looking to avoid the cold winter conditions but still get a super efficient workout in, you should check out this LifeLine TT-02 Fluid Trainer currently with a whopping 66% off!

The Lifeline TT-02 Fluid Trainer provides a realistic, progressive power curve to accurately simulate the feel of outdoor riding conditions. The trainer is suitable for all common bike types from 26" to 700c, perfect for indoor training.

The fluid resistance unit is quiet and adjusts to your efforts. If you're looking for a simple trainer that is both reliable and good value for money then this is the trainer for you.

The trainer is stable and quick to assemble.

The TT-02 has a quick and easy QR system that secures the bike in place and a wide steel construction with rubber feet creates a sturdy platform. The unit folds up into a compact size for easy transportation and storage.

The trainer previously ran under the Brand-X logo in 2015/16 and gained strong positive customer reviews.

This LifeLine TT-02 Fluid Trainer can easily be converted for use with Thru Axles by using the LifeLine Thru-Axle adaptor. The TT-02 Axle Adaptor can be found here.