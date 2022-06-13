65% off Selle Italia SP-01 Kit Superflow TI 316 Road Saddle
This lightweight Selle Italia SP-01 Kit Superflow TI 316 Road Saddle is perfect for you if you're looking for a reliable, comfortable saddle!
This saddle is the perfect combination between comfort, performance and aesthetics. What else could you want from a saddle?
Featuring an adaptive rear frame divided into two independent parts which allows for suspension link movement making more hours in the saddle feel like a breeze.
The shape and design support the movement of your pelvis without compromising your stability while pedalling.
Coming in at a weight of just 200g, you are guaranteed no extra, unwanted weight!
