65% off GripGrab Cloudburst Waterproof Midseason Glove
Good gloves are vital in the colder months to protect your hands from harsher conditions. Check out these GripGrab Cloudburst Waterproof Midseason Gloves, currently with a huge 65% off!p2
These Cloudburst gloves are the perfect solution for regulating your hand temperature on wet and windy days. They are fully waterproof and windproof, meaning no cold can get to your fingers.
Unlike most winter gloves which are bulky and thick, the Cloudburst model is remarkably thin and subtle making it appealing for training and competition.
Featuring a silicone grip provides you with excellent traction when changing your gears and breaking so you don't lack any control.
Thanks to their high breathability these gloves will serve you well as an all-around high-end glove as well.
