There's a huge 61% off this easy to use Muc-Off Limited Edition Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube.

61% off Muc-Off Limited Edition Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube £7.00 Save 61%

This Muc-Off Limited Edition Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube is formulated for those longer rides during the harshest weather conditions.

Having been developed with Team Sky, the Muc-Off Limited Edition Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube offers ultimate protection whilst remaining incredibly low friction coefficient.

Review: Muc-Off Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube

Being highly hydrophobic, it repels unwanted water from your chain. Thus lessening the chance of rust forming.

Having UV dye infused in the lube itself, you can be sure to not miss a spot.

61% off Muc-Off Limited Edition Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube £7.00 Save 61%

About Muc

At Muc-Off we’re big into being active. Whether it’s on a mountain, trail or at the skate park, we just love to be outside and going big.

Yep, way back in 1991 Rex and Marilyn Trimnell got things started with X-Lite UK, designing and manufacturing the world’s first twin crown bicycle fork and the world’s lightest bar ends. But that wasn’t enough for Rex. As a man obsessed with detail, he was constantly frustrated at how long it took him to wash his bike. Rex set about understanding surfactant technologies and created a perfectly pink cleaner to care for his kit.

We’re always cooking up something new, and all our ideas are developed at our in-house, state-of-the-art R&D Centre by Rex’s son, Alex, our MD (Mad Developer). After he’s come up with something new, it’s tested by our in-house boffins and riders to ensure every Muc-Off product has the awesomeness turned up to eleven. Our products are made by riders, for riders, and that’s why we’re a little different. We break the mould.

About Merlin

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.

At Merlin Cycles we do things a little bit differently. We know there's nothing more annoying than an online retailer not having the listed product actually in stock. We don't do that. We say what we stock and we stock what we say.